SouthEast Insurance Group hosts ribbon-cutting

Conveniently located on West Fifth Street, SouthEast Insurance Group offers a variety of insurance coverage for any need. Owned by Lane Young and Travis Farris, the company can advise clients on their every need from automobile, life, Clear Life workman's comp, and home insurance.
Agent Travis Farris said although the company does not offer health insurance, they can direct clients to other agencies that do.
SouthEast Insurance is located at 1501 W. Fifth St., Suite 1.
