Photos by Nita Johnson
Sunday afternoon offered selections of Christmas music by the Southeast Kentucky Community Chorus. The elegantly decorated sanctuary of First Baptist Church of London created a festive scene for the 38-member troupe that delivered with solos and quartets as part of the program. Selections included traditional favorites such as "Hark! The Herald Angels Sing," "Do You Hear What I Hear?", "The First Noel," "Joy to the World" and "O Little Town of Bethlehem" as well as "Wexford Carol" with solo vocals by Amber Hibbitts and Bridget Dunaway on flute. The quartet of Chris Hubbs, Jon Oliver, Jerry Wright and Clay Sibert offered solo sections for "Christ is Born." Jacob Hurley performed a solo on soprano saxophone for "O Little Town of Bethlehem."
