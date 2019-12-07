The Southeast Kentucky Community Chorus will present its annual Christmas Concert this Sunday, Dec. 8, at 4 p.m. in the sanctuary at First Baptist Church.
This group is a volunteer chorus comprised of approximately 45 singers from throughout the area. The Community Chorus is directed by Jerry Wright and accompanied by Danny Phelps.
This Sunday’s program will include a wide variety of Christmas musical selections, including the 16th century carol "Personent Hodie," "The Lord’s Prayer," "Do You Hear What I Hear," well loved carols such as "O Holy Night," "The First Noel," and a Vaughn Williams Christmas - a medley of three English carols. Also in the program are "The Christmas Song," "The Twelve Days After Christmas," "The Awakening," "The Work of Christmas," and "God Bless Us Everyone."
The Community Chorus in London has been singing to our community at Christmas since the Christmas season of 1966. The public is invited and encouraged to attend this concert.
There is no charge for admission, a free will offering will be received at the doors following the program.
First Baptist Church is located at 804 West Fifth Street in London.
Come celebrate the season with the Southeast Kentucky Community Chorus.
