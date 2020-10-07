A Laurel County business has joined with the City of Corbin's lawsuit to stop London's proposed annexation along Exit 29 in the southern part of the county.
The inclusion of MPI (Metal Products Inc.) KY, LLC was filed on Sept. 30 as an amendment to the City of Corbin lawsuit to prohibit London from pursuing annexing the corridor along Interstate 75 from Exit 38 in London to Exit 29 in southern Laurel County. That annexation also extends along West Cumberland Gap Parkway to the intersection of U.S. 25-South and U.S. 25-East (also known as Malfunction Junction) and from I-75 along KY 770 to the KY 312 bridge.
MPI joined with the City of Corbin against the annexation in southern Laurel County for a "declaration of rights" to London's planned annexation of that area. The annexation underwent a second reading last month after some property owners whose property borders I-75 and Exit 29 requested a voluntary annexation to proceed with economic development in that area. That would allow any business or property owner in the proposed areas to annex into the City of London territory voluntarily. Those not wishing to be included into the London City Limits would not be required to do so.
The City of Corbin filed a lawsuit to prohibit that annexation, stating that the area does not meet the requirements for annexation and that London did not properly notify Corbin leaders of their intent to annex. Another issue is that the water and sewer services for that property is owned by the City of Corbin.
"An actual controversy exists because the rights and interests of Corbin and MPI have been affected by the actions taken by London via Ordinance No. 2020-10," the lawsuit amendment states.
MPI is located on West Cumberland Gap Parkway near American Greeting Road.
The issue was a topic of discussion at an executive session of the London City Council on Monday evening. After the meeting, City Attorney Larry Bryson expressed displeasure with the addition of MPI to the lawsuit.
"A Laurel County business has joined Corbin in their lawsuit to stop London from the corridor annexation," Bryson said. "But the annexation is a voluntary thing and doesn't require a business to be a part of the annexation."
Bryson said the purpose of the annexation into southern Laurel County was to allow for economic development.
"The whole purpose of the annexation is so business owners can develop that property," he added. "Corbin cannot annex into that area because there is a statute that prevents a city from annexing into three counties. Corbin City Limits is already in Whitley and Knox counties."
But a letter drafted by Corbin Mayor Suzie Razmus after the first reading of the ordinance for "Intent to Annex" and delivered to businesses along the southern Laurel County area asked business owners wishing to annex into the City of Corbin to contact her. That letter reads:
"This is an illegal form of annexation and will be opposed. The City of Corbin had proposed a compromise. Any unwilling business along the Cumberland Gap Parkway corridor in Laurel County would have had the option to be brought into the city for police and fire protection as well as the ability to sell alcohol. This agreement would have been a win-win as occupational tax dollars would be shared between Laurel County and the City of Corbin. Keep in mind, Laurel County occupational tax is already under an interlocal agreement with the City of London to share 70/30 in all taxes collected throughout the county, which allows the City of London to collect from Exit 29 as well."
But when that proposal with the City of Corbin was refused, the area was once again placed in a stalemate and stopping one proposed business development for a race track and shopping area near the Interstate exit.
"Because of this standstill, the City of Corbin will be asking potential businesses along Cumberland Gap Parkway corridor who would like to be considered for annexation in the city (Corbin), to please write a letter with this request.....The City of Corbin will never allow the city of London to annex on our water and sewer infrastructure, a $40 million investment."
Attempts to contact MPI for comment were unsuccessful as of press time Tuesday.
