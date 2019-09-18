Patron members and special guests served by Southern States London Cooperative are invited to participate in their local annual membership meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 24 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Southern States London Cooperative, 1208 Barbourville St., London.
All day patron appreciation sale will take place as well as lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and a business meeting from 5-6 p.m.
There will be recognition of people for their lifelong contribution to area agriculture, as well as feed, agronomy, animal health specialists on site. There will also be recognition of area high school land judging teams.
Board members and terms are Harold Morgan Jr., Stanley Elza, Steve Davis -- 2021; Brad Bailey and Chris Boggs -- 2020; and Raymond McQueen and Jim Lewis -- 2019.
FHAC members and terms are Mrs. Andrea Boggs, Mrs. Amanda Bailey and Mrs. Raymond McQueen -- 2021; Mrs. Glenda Philpot and Mrs. Douglas Day -- 2020; and Mrs. Imogene Lincks and Mrs. Terri L. Brown -- 2019.
Nominees for the Board in Group 1 are Raymond McQueen and Jarred Brent Cornett and Group 2 are Charles Black and Bobby Wells. The appointment procedure will be used for the FHAC nominees.
District delegate/alternates are Chris Boggs, Steve Davis and Harold Morgan, Jr.
The cooperative's future depends on the involvement and dedication of its members so be sure to attend and participate.
