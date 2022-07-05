<span id="docs-internal-guid-5dc5a5e1-7fff-28cf-80af-72ee09c17d1c">Cooper Parman and Kip Allen selected to 12U USA Baseball Midwest All Region Team</span>

Two North Laurel 12U All-Star Team members, Cooper Parman and Kip Allen, earned selections to the 12U USA Baseball Midwest All-Region Team.
Both Allen and Parman had made headlines throughout the season with Allen recording a no-hitter in late June while Parman went perfect from behind the plate including a home run around the same time.
Both boys participated in the invite-only prospect game in Champaign, Illinois to earn their selections.
The game is intended to scout young prospects with the potential to earn selections to the 12U USA Baseball National Team, a team that has previously been home to many greats of the game such as Mike Trout, Bryce Harper and Manny Machado.
Both players continue to play on the North Laurel 12U All-Star Team, coached by Cooper’s father Jason Parman, which continues to fight its way through district final four, first facing Hazard-Perry with the loser still having another shot to advance with double elimination rules for both teams.
Coach Parman said of the selections, “I think it’s pretty cool. You grow up watching your heroes, like my son likes Mike Trout, and Kip Allen likes Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado. They grow up idolizing these guys and they want to follow the same path as they did. I think it’s pretty cool that they get the opportunity to do that.”
While both athletes were excited about the selections and the ability to potentially follow in their hero’s footsteps, Coach Parman said they remained locked into the present, being able to compartmentalize and remain focused on the game against Hazard-Perry.
“They were excited, but they’re both very humble kids,” he said. “They’re excited to do it but at the same time they’re focused on [our game against] Hazard-Perry at 6. They go from one thing to the next so they’re excited, but they know they have to do something else and compete and do work as a team. Ultimately their main goal is to win state and represent London, Kentucky, on a bigger level.”
Coach Parman expressed that the humble nature and working mindset of, not just Parman and Allen but the team as a whole, is what has allowed them to make it as far as they have and be as successful as they have been. He commented that, while both players have a high degree of "God-given talent", what really separates them is their dedication to the game and willingness to do the work that is asked of them.
“They put in tons of work to make themselves better and to make the team better,” he said. “A lot of people fail to understand that these kids are going into a [batting] cage four to five days a week, they’re playing multiple games on different levels from 11-year-olds up to 13-year-olds. These two kids played on a 13-year-old team this past week.”
Coach Parman expressed pride and happiness in the working and humble nature of his teams, saying he tries himself to instill in all his players that they can accomplish any of their goals if they are willing to work hard enough to make them happen.
“It makes me extremely happy that they’re focused on their goals,” he said. “Whether it’s getting better or winning this game tonight, it makes me extremely happy that they dedicate themselves to their craft and they dedicate themselves to being good fine young men as well.”
While the spotlight is, and likely will remain, on both Parman and Allen for their accomplishments, the North Laurel 12U All-Star Team as a whole look to power their way through the district final four.
The first matchup against Hazard-Perry will have concluded on Tuesday, July 5, but regardless of the result, North Laurel will have a second game on either Wednesday or Thursday.
