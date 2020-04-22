Laurel County Sheriff's Office used its Special Response Team Tuesday afternoon to arrest Casey Crawford, age 28, of Corbin, who had reportedly held a female victim inside a residence against her will Monday.
Crawford was charged with second-degree wanton endangerment, third-degree criminal trespassing, first-degree strangulation and resisting arrest.
In addition, Crawford was charged on a Laurel District Court warrant of arrest charging second-degree assault – domestic violence and first-degree unlawful imprisonment.
The arrest occurred around 2:36 p.m. at a residence off Springfield Circle, approximately nine miles south of London, after Laurel Sheriff's K-9 Deputy Jake Miller and Deputy Brent France were dispatched to conduct a welfare check regarding a domestic violence complaint at a residence there, according to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office report.
According to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office, Crawford held the female victim against her will all day Monday and Monday night, and she was finally able to escape her residence and call 911 for assistance on Tuesday.
When deputies arrived at the scene, no one answered at the residence and it was learned that the suspect was locked in a back bedroom and probably had access to a weapon inside the residence, according to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office report.
Laurel Sheriff's shift supervisor Sgt. Brett Reeves ordered the residence secured from the outside and the Sheriff's Special Response Team responded to the scene. Crisis negotiations were conducted, however, Crawford failed to exit the residence and the Special Response Team made entry locating the suspect hiding in a bedroom closet under some clothes. They noted that a pistol was found within reach of the suspect, according to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office report.
The victim reported to deputies that Crawford had hit her with a closed fist in her face, ribs, and back and had put a pillow over the top of her face and would not allow her to leave her residence throughout the day and night, according to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office report.
Children were present inside the residence at the time. When she caught him asleep on Tuesday morning, she fled the scene, the report said.
Crawford was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center and is being held on a $25,000 cash bond.
Sheriff John Root said this possibly dangerous suspect was arrested safely without any injuries to the suspect, our deputies, or the public in the densely populated neighborhood using the Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team, who are specially trained for situations such as this.
