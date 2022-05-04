The time to register youth for Laurel County’s 4-H summer camp, one of Kentucky’s long-standing and great values, is almost over. 4-H camps offer unique experiences each year to children who get to participate in traditional 4-H activities during their stay.
Laurel County 4-H summer camp registration deadline is this Friday, May 6. The registration fee is $90 per camper; however, scholarships are available to lower the cost of camp due to the generosity of donors. Camp is open to 9 to 15-year-olds. Space is limited and registrations are taken on a first-come first-served basis.
Kentucky 4-H has a long, proud tradition of providing positive youth development experiences through our 4-H camping program. Camp activities include low and high ropes, canoeing, archery, swimming, nature hikes, arts and crafts, sports, games and more. 4-H camps across the state run from the end of May through early August. Laurel County will be attending camp from May 31 – June 3 at the J. M. Feltner 4-H Camp.
The goals of 4-H camp are to assist youth in learning new skills and activities, and to foster independent living so that youth learn to take care of themselves and make decisions on their own. By participating in 4-H camp, children become part of a community, which provides a sense of belonging. Young people are assigned responsibilities, such as cleaning the cabin or kitchen duty, and those tasks increase their involvement in the shared experience. For many participants, this may be their first experience having a positive relationship with an adult(s) outside of the home.
Applications for Laurel County’s summer camp may be picked up at the Cooperative Extension Office at (200 County Extension Office) or via emailing Elizabeth.easley@uky.edu.
For more information, contact the Laurel County Cooperative Extension Service at 606-864-4167.
Educational programs of Kentucky Cooperative Extension serve all people regardless of economic or social status and will not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, creed, religion, political belief, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, pregnancy, marital status, genetic information, age, veteran status, or physical or mental disability.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.