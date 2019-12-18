The year of 2019 has been a successful one for London businessman Ed Guthrie.
So he wanted to share his success with others.
On Friday, Guthrie asked the London City Fire Department to assist him with a special surprise for children in the area, and the firefighting crew were more than willing to help.
Guthrie didn't want to name his business, but he did say his business success over the past year inspired him to share with the community.
"I wanted to give back to the community for a successful year," he said. "So I asked the city fire department to help me. I got 125 gifts for kids under 5 years old and I asked them to help give them out."
The firefighters readily agreed, bringing one of their trucks to the London Walmart store on Friday and even supplying a Santa Claus to make the Christmas season brighter for those visiting the store around noon on Friday. Those customers exiting the store on Friday afternoon who had young children with them were stopped and asked to pick a wrapped gift for the children under age 5.
"The city fire department was happy to come and help out," he said. "They're the real heroes and the ones who should be thanked."
