There are two species of skunks in eastern Kentucky.
No skunk tail is exactly the same pattern.
Opossums can have up to 25 babies per litter.
Flying squirrels don't actually fly. They really jump and glide.
The membrane between the flying squirrel's legs turns bright pink under a black light.
Those were some of the facts given during a special presentation of "Wild about Wildlife" at the Laurel County Public Library on Tuesday evening.
Orchestrated by Tonya Poindexter Vaughn, the informational session presented some facts about wildlife in eastern Kentucky as well as dispelling some myths about woodland animals. Vaughn works through Wilderness Trail Wildlife Center in London, where she serves as a rehabilitator as well as an educator.
Vaughn, a certified wildlife rehabilitator, said she had always loved animals even as a child, but her personal experience with helping wildlife is what brought her to her current role as a certified rescuer. That experience came after she rescued a newborn skunk whose mother had been killed after a tractor ran over the skunk nest in a field. Vaughn took the skunk under her care, unaware that she needed a certification to do so.
After the skunk was accused of biting a human and the threat of rabies loomed in the situation, it had to be put down. It was then that Vaughn learned that she had to have a certification through the state to rescue and house wild animals such as skunks, opossums, raccoons and squirrels.
Vaughn said that many beliefs about skunks are simply not factual and that skunks and opossums are not violent creatures.
"Skunks are breeding in February and usually have babies in March or April," she said. "They are not out to spray anyone who approaches them, but that is their only defense against dogs or humans who try to kill them."
Rather, skunks give clear signs of when they feel threatened enough to spray.
"When a skunk feels threatened, it will tap the ground, rock back and forth and then turn around in a 'U' shape so it can see where it's spraying, and the spray can go up to 10 feet," she explained. "Spraying is a last resort of defense for a skunk because it takes up to 24 hours for it to build its scent back up."
Flying squirrels are another misunderstood species, she added.
"Flying squirrels are native to Kentucky and are nocturnal, meaning they sleep during the day and are awake at night," Vaughn said. "They don't really fly, they glide like a sugar glider. And they have DNA that glows in black light - that's how other animals can see them."
Another commonly seen - and disliked - native animal is the opossum.
Opossums are marsupials, which are mammals who have pouches to nurture and protect their young. Although they are often thought to be of the same species as rats, they are actually of the same species as kangaroos, wallabies, wombats and Tasmanian devils. Opossums are frequent breeders - babies are born after only 12 days of gestation and opossums can have as many as 25 babies at one time. The problem, however, is that their pouch contains only 13 feeding tubes.
"If you're among the first and have a feeding tube, you can survive," Vaughn said. "If you're not, you won't survive."
Vaughn said that opossums have more teeth than any other mammal - a total of 50 as an adult. But their life span is relatively brief.
"In the wild, opossums only live about 18 months. If confined, the females can live up to three or four years, but they usually die of renal failure," she said. "A male usually lives about two years."
Another commonly seen animal is the raccoon, often hunted for its striped tail that was once used to make caps during the wilderness explorations.
Raccoons are not suitable as pets, and should you find some orphaned or abandoned babies, giving them milk could be fatal because it can set up a digestive bacterial infection. Although some counties in southeastern Kentucky allow raccoons to be kept as pets, it is illegal in Laurel, Knox, Whitley and Clay counties.
Like some other wild animals, just because a raccoon is spotted during the daylight hours does not mean it has rabies. Vaughn explained that many wild animals are seeking food during the daytime - as often as not, for their young. This occurs most often in the spring after the raccoon has given birth. Raccoons usually breed only one time each year and has a gestation period of 63 to 65 days. The normal litter is one to eight babies, although a typical litter is three to five. The raccoon is not normally aggressive, although mothers who feel their babies are threatened will be more prone to defend herself and her family.
Rats are another wild animal that have many discrepancies about their lifestyle. The Hisped Cotton rat and Norway rat are most common in Kentucky. The Norway rat prefers meat, fish, discarded human food, livestock feed, fruits, grain, mice, small birds and small lizards. The Hispid Cotton rat, however, likes a more plant-based diet such as roots, stems, leaves and seeds although they sometimes eat fruits, berries, nuts and insects. Too much protein and Vitamin A can harm the liver of rats, however.
Vaughn also warned that discarding food trash along the roadways is a death warrant for many of Kentucky's wild animals. The smell of food draws the animals to the site, which is often on the actual roadway.
"These animals can't outrun a moving car," Vaughn said. "They smell food and go to get it but that's also how they get killed."
She also warned about certain containers that have proven fatal to Kentucky's wildlife. The clear lid cover on many soft drinks may stop spills in the home or vehicle, but for small animals it serves as a collar that tightens as the animal eats. The plastic separators on six- and twelve-packs of pop are also found to be a factor in costing the lives of wild animals.
Vaughn specifically mentioned conical yogurt cups that are larger at the top, then decrease size toward the bottom. Those containers are often discarded along the roadways or by garbage pickup areas but have a design that causes animals to suffocate.
"They start to eat the remains of the yogurt but the design of one certain company causes them to get their head stuck inside the cup and they can't get it out," she explained. "That company has been contacted many times over the past few years but they still haven't changed their cup design."
Vaughn said the myths and misunderstandings of Kentucky's wildlife and the rules to follow are the reasons she offers educational programs and launched the Wilderness Trail Wildlife Center with the motto of "Rescue, Rehabilitate, Release and Educate" so wildlife can continue to thrive.
For more information about the center or to find help for an injured animal, contact (606) 231-7171.
