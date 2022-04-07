The cool Saturday morning temperatures didn't deter a few dozen people from donning their heavier clothing - including jackets - to participate in a community cleanup effort.
The participants soon added to their weathered clothing, adding a bright orange vest and gloves to their attire while sporting a pair of "pickers" to collect garbage along some of the city streets. In small groups ranging from 4 or 5 people, the teams spread out to certain spots in downtown London to make the city look better for this weekend's annual Redbud Ride.
The cleanup is held twice a year, with the spring cleanup set for the Saturday preceding the Redbud Ride, which brings in cyclists from across the nation. This year, representatives from 23 states have registered for the cycling event that sends riders through London and some routes going to Rockcastle and Jackson counties. The fall cleanup is set for the Saturday before the World Chicken Festival, which is also a large tourism event for the community.
Chris Robinson, executive director of London Tourism Commission, said the cleanup efforts are a fun activity for participants.
"Spring Cleanup Day is always a quick, fun event to remind folks that litter is everyone's responsibility," Robinson said. "We had around 3 dozen participants, as we expected turnout to be lower being the first weekend of Spring break, but we keep the date as the Saturday prior to Redbud Ride to help town look the best it can be."
City employees drove around the cleanup areas, collecting bags of trash as the volunteers moved along their routes.
"Volunteers always have fun with the event, and picked up several truckloads of litter all around town. We give volunteers a lunch voucher, and hope they'll come back and help us once again!" he added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.