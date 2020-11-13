The rise of COVID-19 cases across the country as flu season approaches is a definite concern for many, but one precaution is being provided by Saint Joseph London with a drive-through flu shot clinic.
This service will be provided for the next two Saturdays - Nov. 14 and 21 from 9 a.m to 1 p.m. at their location at 148 Mountain View Drive location off West Ky. 80.
“Getting a flu shot is an important step people can take each year to not only keep themselves healthy but also to ensure the well-being of our community,” said John Yanes, president, Saint Joseph London. “Given the current COVID-19 pandemic, it is even more important this year to keep respiratory illnesses like the flu from spreading.”
The free flu shots are available to all adults, age 18 and older. A photo ID is required in order to be served.
