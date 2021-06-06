A 12-hour shift can hold many unexpected situations for emergency medical staff, especially those who are responsible to respond and transport people in need of medical treatment.
But giving that section of first responders a little break for relaxation and rest prompted Saint Joseph London hospital to establish an EMS Lounge in the rear of the hospital's emergency room.
In honor of EMS Week, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held to recognize the EMS staff and their many contributions to the community.
Saint Joseph London President John Yanes said the lounge would give EMS workers a place to relax and do paperwork necessary for their jobs.
"We can't do our jobs without the EMS," Yanes said. "Here they have a space to do their reports or relax, get something to eat and drink, until they have to go back out."
