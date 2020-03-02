A transitional care unit that focuses on recuperating patients is the newest addition to the London hospital.
Saint Joseph London hosted a special ribbon cutting on Tuesday for their sixth floor Progressive Care Unit (PCU) that provides care for patients who may need special care that does not fall into the Intensive Care realms but requires more hands-on care than the population in the general care units.
CHI Saint Joseph London President John Yanes paid tribute to the founders of the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth, who organized their mission to help those less fortunate with medical and social services needed. Their mission continues through Catholic Health Initiatives (CHI), the owning corporation of Saint Joseph hospitals. Yanes said the addition of the PCU unit is another step towards accomplishing that mission.
"It is keeping within the ministry's values and their unwavering commitment to especially serve those that are most vulnerable in society, which is why we're here today. Clearly, for the founding sisters, it was not about them. It was about the next generation and future generations. The expansion of the Progressive Care Unit, or PCU, from 16 to 22 beds elevate our hospital's authority to address the ever changing needs of our community," Yanes said.
Yanes added the hospital has applied for and is currently being reviewed to become a designated Level III trauma center by the end of the year.
"Many of the people who are admitted to our hospital need to be admitted to the PCU," he said. "Also many patients need to be placed in the PCU after their heart cath. So clearly, it's a need, so think of the PCU as a step down from the ICU and also sets the stage for another very important project for our hospital and the community."
"With the relocation of the PCU to the sixth floor, we are one step closer to establishing a neonatal intensive care unit, or NICU," he added. "In keeping with the legacy of the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth, it's time for us to build on that legacy. It's time for us to do our part to position our hospital to serve to future generations."
Following the ribbon cutting ceremony, Father Vitner Martinez from St. William Catholic Church blessed the new unit with prayer and by sprinkling Holy Water in the nurses' station and going into individual rooms to bless the patients and the caregivers involved in the new unit. Patients were to be moved onto the new floor on Wednesday morning.
