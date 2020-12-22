In a year in which hope has been stretched very thinly, hope came to London on Tuesday with the arrival of COVID-19 vaccines at Saint Joseph London.
The hospital received 900 doses, with R.N. Belvis Morgan being the first to receive the vaccine.
Morgan said he wanted to be an example for others and being the first to take the vaccine was the opportunity to do just that.
Hospital officials gathered to watch the first dose being administered, with Chaplain Bob Combs leading a prayer of hope, comparing the hope that Jesus' birth brought to the world to the hope of the development of a vaccine to deal with the worldwide pandemic of COVID-19.
Emergency Room Director Lori Coots administered the vaccine, while other nurses registered for the dose. After the injection, Morgan had to be monitored for 15 minutes.
Coots said the vaccine takes two weeks to fully act within the body, and a booster dose will be administered in four weeks to complete the inoculation process.
Hospital officials said the vaccinations will be administered to their employees, 10 per day, over the next two weeks. Then others falling into the A-1 category, such as ambulance personnel, first responders and those most likely to deal with COVID-19 cases will follow suit.
