Everyone is invited to come to St. William Catholic Church, 521 W. Fifth Street, London, and enjoy a delicious Lenten Fish Fry on the following Fridays: March 6, March 20 and April 3 from 5–7 p.m. The fish dinner includes fish (fried or baked); french fries, cole slaw, macaroni and cheese, rolls, and an assortment of drinks and desserts.
The price for adults is $9.95; children ages 5-12 is $5; ages 1-4 eat free. Cash or check. Carry-out dinners are available in limited amounts.
For more information call 864-7500, Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
