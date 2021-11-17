Thanksgiving is the time of family and feasting. But for many families, food insufficiency hampers the holiday festivities.
There are several agencies who supply food baskets during the holidays to those families and those agencies need financial assistance in order to provide the needs.
St. William Catholic Church is one of those in need of financial support to assist the 420 families they will provide with a Thanksgiving basket, which will be distributed on Monday, Nov. 22. Organizers for the Thanksgiving baskets said that food donations have been plentiful but that monetary donations are still needed to complete the food baskets.
Donations can be made by contacting St. William Church or by visiting their website and clicking the link for their Thanksgiving basket.
