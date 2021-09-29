Photos by Nita Johnson
From Wolfpen Branch to Larkin Poe, this year's musical entertainment at the Stage of Stars offered a wide range of genres.
Wolfpen Branch performed on Thursday evening, with the Hogslop String Band closing down Thursday's show. Friday featured up-and-coming country singer/songwriter, Rye Davis and Bee Taylor with Sawyer Brown putting on a high energy show to close out Friday's lineup. Saturday night's shows featured Nick Jamerson, one half of the popular singing duo of Sundy Best and Mountain Heart before Larkin Poe took the stage to wind down the night shows of this year's festival. Sunday's gospel singing featured The Kingmen, Phoebe White and The Nelons.
