A popular restaurant in London is closed after an employee tested positive for coronavirus.
Starbucks of London closed on Wednesday, temporarily until proper cleaning and disinfecting can be done.
According to a post on the Laurel County Health Department's website, the establishment chose to close voluntarily to sanitize the facility. It will remain closed until further notice.
The health department post also states that the investigation by health department officials and management of Starbucks showed that the risk to the public is very low.
"Starbucks has done a very good job with this, and they are hoping to reopen on Monday," said Mark Hensley, executive director of the Laurel County Health Department. "They have been very proactive since they learned about the positive COVID case and have been very easy to work with, going above and beyond to ensure that precautions are taken before they open up again."
