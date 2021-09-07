The final Town Center Summer Concert brought out a packed crowd to the downtown park on Friday night with Starship closing out this year's sessions with Vagabond Blue opening the entertainment.
Performing some favorite rock tunes, Vagabond Blue hit the stage with a high energy show that revved up the crowd throughout their performance from the first song until their finale.
Starship with original member Mickey Thomas took the stage around 9 p.m., performing favorites such as "Sara," "Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now," "Set the Night to Music," and "Fooled Around and Fell in Love," before winding down their show with "We Built This City."
The concert series was sponsored by the City of London Tourism and kicked off with its first musical set in June, featuring local groups, My Finest Hour and Sneaky Pete. The July concert featured Yesterday's Wine and Superfecta, with the August concert showcased local group, West Wind Drive, with Dangerous Dan & The Funktown Horns winding down the entertainment.
City Tourism Executive Director Chris Robinson said he was well pleased with the concert series, especially the large turnout for Friday's event.
"This is the biggest crowd we've had this year," Robinson said. "I think everything has gone well for all four concerts."
Steve Berry, chairman of the City Tourism board, was also pleased with the concert series.
"You look back and people are packed in all the way back to the street," Berry said. "That's what we want - we want to bring good entertainment to the people in the area."
Berry added that this year's concert series had been quite successful and he hoped the momentum will continue into next summer.
"This was all sponsored by the City of London Tourism and coordinated by Doug Phelps, who's done a great job with booking acts," he added.
