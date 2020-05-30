Start summer off right by knowing the signs of skin cancer  

As summer approaches, it is important not only to take precautions against harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays from the sun, but also to recommit to taking care of already sun-damaged skin. Make sure you know the signs of skin cancer.
Skin cancer is the most common form of cancer found in the United States, affecting 1 in 5 people by the age of 70, according to the Skin Cancer Foundation. It’s often caused by damage from the UV rays from the sun or emitted by tanning beds.
Forms of skin cancer include basal cell carcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma and melanoma. Basal cell carcinoma is the most common form of skin cancer, occurring in the basal cells found in the bottom of the skin’s outermost layer. This cancer, which typically appears as a small, shiny bump, is typically found on the face, scalp, ears, neck, shoulders and back. Those at highest risk include people who have a fair complexion.
Squamous cell carcinoma is the second most common type of skin cancer, also appearing in the outermost layer of the skin but arising from squamous cells. This cancer also appears on exposed parts of the body and is often a patch that is red and scaly.
The third form of skin cancer, melanoma, is the most dangerous, as it can spread rapidly to other organs in the body. According to the Skin Cancer Foundation, more than 196,000 cases of melanoma will be diagnosed in the U.S. in 2020. Melanoma develops from melanocytes, which are the pigment-producing cells in the upper layer of the skin. This often resembles a mole but can arise from them as well.
Warning signs include asymmetrical lesions and uneven borders around the mole. Additionally, if a mole is multi-colored and one-quarter of an inch in diameter, it should be examined by a physician. Be sure to also take note of any moles that appear to be changing over time, which could be a sign of melanoma.
Even with prior skin damage, you still have some control over your skin and its health. Continue to protect your skin from the sun by using a sunscreen with an SPF of at least 15 and wearing protective clothing when spending long hours in the sun. You should also perform monthly skin self-examinations. If you see a mole or any other skin discoloration that doesn’t look right, don’t wait for your annual visit to talk to a physician. Catching melanoma early on is the key to a successful recovery.
