State legislators visit NLHS

On April 23, Senator Brandon Storm and Representative Derek Lewis went to North Laurel High School and spoke to the freshman class. This event was hosted by North Laurel's AP Government and Politics class. Senator Storm and Representative Lewis touched on a number of topics which ranged from their responsibilities as legislators, the government's response to COVID-19, the future of Laurel County and the pros/cons of the campaign process.
Picture (L-R): Rep. Derek Lewis, Mr. Garrison Burchell, Jullian Daugherty, Chi-Ann Shackleford, Adam Rockwell, Ali Pham, Britton Bryant, Zoe Yaden and Sen. Brandon Storm
