Laurel County first responders got a boost on Thursday through the donation of hand sanitizer presented by State Senators Albert Robinson and Robert Stivers.
The donation included 16 cases of 1.75 liter hand sanitizer that will be distributed to deputies and other first responder organizations in the county to assist them in staying safe from the COVID-19 virus.
Laurel County Judge Executive David Westerfield and Sheriff John Root, along with several deputies, were on hand for the donation. Root said the donation was greatly appreciated, while Westerfield said the donation was especially helpful to all first responders in the community. The hand sanitizer will be distributed to various agencies in the Laurel County area.
