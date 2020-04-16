With transplant season in full swing, producers should have their eyes peeled for symptoms of bacterial disease. Several aspects of transplant production systems lend themselves to developing bacterial disease problems, including:
• Numerous vegetable bacterial diseases can be transmitted through infested seed. [e.g., spot (Figure 1), speck, and canker on tomato; spot on pepper; black rot on cole crops (Figure 2)]
• In some cases, infected transplants may not show symptoms (e.g., bacterial canker on tomato).
• Most greenhouse transplants are watered over-the-top, which can worsen plant-to-plant spread if bacterial pathogens are present.
• With unpredictable spring temperatures, greenhouse environments can become excessively hot, speeding the reproductive rate of bacteria.
• Transplants that are “pushed” with high nitrogen fertility can also be very tender and more susceptible to bacterial diseases.
Management
As producers become aware of these greenhouse-specific production factors, they can take steps to manage bacterial diseases in transplants. With relatively few effective chemical options in the field for bacterial diseases, the most effective approaches are proactive and preventative. These include:
• Purchase seed from a reputable source; or on a smaller scale, heat-treat seed prior to germination.
• Monitor the crop for any symptoms of bacterial disease, particularly when the canopy closes.
• When possible, use larger trays to improve leaf drying and airflow between transplants.
• Water transplants early in the day to facilitate faster leaf drying.
• Monitor greenhouse temperatures to prevent excessive heat. Use fans to improve circulation.
• Research how much fertility is in transplant media, and supplement only as plants require it.
There are few chemical options for transplant bacterial disease management, and their efficacy tends to be limited. Combining the above cultural practices is often all it takes to healthy transplant production. If the producer does choose to use chemicals on their greenhouse transplant crop, various streptomycin and copper products are labeled. Labels should thoroughly be read to increase the efficacy of applications, prevent phytotoxicity, and maintain applicator safety.
