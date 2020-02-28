Breaking into the professions previously traditional for men was the focus of a special event hosted on Tuesday.
Through the sponsorship and collaboration of the American Heart Association, CHI Saint Joseph and local businesses, the annual "Go Red for Women" campaign branched out to include the opportunities available for females to pursue careers in science, technology, math and engineering (STEM).
A panel of women, who are currently engaged in careers primarily dominated by men, discussed how women are evolving into the various fields. Among those serving on the panel were Dr. Shelley Stanko, who is chief of staff at Saint Joseph London, and Carol Wright, CEO of Jackson Energy.
Kristen Wells encouraged female students to pursue careers in STEM. She shared a personal experience in which she found herself challenged by her college classes, but how she continued to reach her goal successfully.
"The problem is, women give up easier," she said. "Men will keep trying, when women get discouraged. Don't get discouraged."
Dr. Stanko, London physician and Chief Medical Director at Saint Joseph London, is also testimony to women succeeding in previously male-dominated professions. Stanko told students to pursue their interests in those fields, which are becoming more saturated with females than in the past.
Jennifer Ebert, director of Go Red for Women, said Tuesday's event broadened the usual health-oriented Go Red for Women to include information about careers. The Go Red for Women campaign is celebrated in February, which signifies heart health and overall health issues that women face.
"We invited middle school students from Laurel, Whitley and Knox counties to participate," Ebert said. "We support young women to get involved in STEM programs and it is starting to turn around with females pursuing those careers."
Ebert said five schools in the area brought students to the London Community Center for Tuesday's event. Those included students from North, South, and East Bernstadt middle schools as well as female students from the Center for Innovation.
During Tuesday's sessions, students participated in various activities that included creating a robot from a CD, pipe cleaners and an electrical source, balancing a small ball atop a plastic straw, creating a connecting chain based on mathematical computations, and learning about careers in the medical and technology fields.
Go Red for Women was launched in 2004 and is the American Heart Association's initiative to end heart disease and strokes in women. That expanded to a worldwide movement to eliminate the barriers that inhibit women's good health and well being. The program also empowers women to take charge of their health by improving diet, increasing physical activity, and managing blood pressure. It also advocates closing gender gaps in various careers.
