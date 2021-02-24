Stivers introduces bill that would allow cities to annex into third county, putting southern Laurel exit annexation into question

FRANKFORT, Ky. — A bill introduced by Kentucky State Senate President Robert Stivers could throw a new wrinkle into the battle for annexing property near Exit 29 in southern Laurel County.
On Tuesday, Senator Stivers introduced Senate Bill 274 (SB 274) to the Committee of Committees. The bill would establish procedures for cities wholly contained within two counties wishing to annex territory in an additional county.
If passed, this bill would allow cities, such as Corbin, that are already chartered in two counties, the ability to annex into a third county. The city of Corbin is currently chartered in Knox and Whitley Counties, and current state law prevents the city from annexing into a third, thus keeping it from annexing the property near Exit 29 located in southern Laurel County.
"We are grateful to Senate President Stivers for helping us begin the process of solving a decades old problem at the north exit," Corbin Mayor Suzie Razmus said on Wednesday. "We look forward to seeing growth and economic development for our Laurel County neighbors as well as our city."
The area near Interstate 75's Exit 29 has been hotly contested between the cities of Corbin and London for some years now, with the latest chapter seeing the City of Corbin sue the City of London after the London City Council approved the second reading of an ordinance with the intent to annex the property in question back in September of last year.
Owners of property along Exit 29 requested annexation into the City of London in late summer prompting the London City Council to consider the annexation. The London City Council went on to pass an ordinance to allow the annexation of the city into the area near Exit 29 at the beginning of this year.
Under the annexation by the City of London, the area along Interstate 75 would be incorporated into the London city limits. The voluntary annexation would extend from U.S. 25 to I-75 and along KY 770 to the KY 312 bridge. Any property bordering those roads could be annexed, and properties adjoining those annexed properties could also request annexation.
The case is still being fought in Laurel County District Court.
The new chapter added by SB 274 states cities wishing to annex into a third county may do so provided the property is "adjacent or contiguous to the city’s boundaries at the time the annexation proceeding is begun."
The new chapter also states that a city can annex a property into a third county only if it contains infrastructure owned by the city or any agency, political subdivision, department, or instrumentality of the city, inlacing governing bodies of municipal utilities.
The issue of who owns the utility infrastructure already established in the property near Exit 29 was raised by the City of London in its response to Corbin's lawsuit. The City of London argued that because the Corbin City Utilities Commission owned the infrastructure, the City of Corbin did not.
Ron Herd, the General Manager of Corbin City Utilities Commission, told the Times-Tribune in a previous interview that because the utility commission is a body of the City of Corbin, Corbin in facts owns the utilities. The Corbin City Utilities Commission joined the City of Corbin in its lawsuit on Nov. 13 after a motion was sustained by Judge Gregory Lay in court.
Stivers’ bill would amend KRS 68.197 to establish a base revenue for the license fees for counties when both the city and county levy license fees and the city annexes territory in that county. The bill states that if a city annexes territory after the effective date of the Act, the county shall at least receive the same dollar amount of revenue that was generated in the preceding tax year by the county license fee.
In the year following the annexation, if the revenues generated by both the city and county license fees for that territory decrease below the amount of revenue generated in the preceding tax year by the county license fee, then the revenue received by the county shall be reduced proportionately. Any increase in the license fee rate by the city or the county after the date of the annexation shall be subject to the crediting provisions already contained in the KRS 68.197.
If the bill passed and the city would choose to annex a property in a third county, the businesses and residential properties contiguous to the annexed area would have the option to annex into the city, but it would be on voluntary basis only.
Before President Stivers’ bill makes it to the Senate floor for a vote, the Committee on Committees will first assign the bill to the Standing Committee to potentially receive a hearing. In that hearing, President Stivers will present the bill. Should it make it out of the Standing Committee, the bill would then make it to the Senate floor for a vote. If the bill gets passed by the Senate, it still has to be passed by the State House before making its way to Governor Andy Beshear’s desk to either be singed into law, permitted to become a law without signature, or vetoed.
