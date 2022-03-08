The report of a stolen transport van sparked a combative situation for Laurel Sheriff's officials on Monday.
The call of the stolen vehicle off Glenview Road, two miles north of London, came on Monday morning, with Sheriff's officials responding to the scene.
The investigation led to the discovery of the van off Somerset Road, approximately 3 miles from where it had been taken, with a male subject driving the vehicle.
When deputies attempted to take the driver - 25-year-old Cody Marcum of East Bernstadt - into custody, they were faced with Marcum kicking, punching and fighting the deputies. One deputy received injuries to his leg from Marcum repeatedly kicking him.
After the struggle, Marcum was taken into custody and charged with four counts of third-degree assault against a police officer. He was also charged with theft over $10,000 for the stolen van, resisting arrest, public intoxication of controlled substances, second-degree fleeing or evading police, on foot. Marcum is held in the Laurel County Correctional Center. No bond or court date was posted by press time Tuesday afternoon.
Those assisting in the arrest were Deputy Allen Turner, Deputy Jamie Etherton, Deputy Brent France, Detective Bryon Lawson and Bailiff Dennis Gilbert.
