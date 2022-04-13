University of Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops and Kash Daniel, former UK football player, visited Starr's Liquor in London last week to introduce their Old Wm. Tarr Manchester Reserve whiskey. Stoops is the owner of RD1 Spirits and Daniels serves an ambassador.
Stoops was signing the purchased bottles of bourbon, which was named after one of Kentucky's giant bourbon makers. The bottles sold for $74.99 each.
“Traveling to speak with fans is always a great experience,” said Stoops. “It feels like a new celebration every time I pour out another glass of whiskey for a fan. The opportunity to share these moments and whiskey with others is truly incredible.”
Stoops and Kash arrived in a bus wrapped with RD1 and Stoops assets. Samples of the liquor were available in London but not at the other five locations on the two-day tour.
“I have such a blast hanging out with fans,” said Daniels. “I love sharing my stories but they, too, have some great stories to share with me. It makes me so happy to be a part of Stoops’ team again as we make more memories through this whiskey journey."
Starr Handy, owner of Starr's Liquor, said the cinnamon variety of the whiskey was a quick sell-out, encouraging visitors to purchase the regular version of the tribute liquor.
