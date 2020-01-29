A man charged with causing the death of his wife in a November 2018 vehicular crash was formally sentenced in Laurel Circuit Court on Monday.
Laurel Circuit Judge Greg Lay upheld the recommended 13-year sentence for 38-year-old Joshua Stopher of South U.S. 25 in Corbin, during the proceedings. Stopher made no comments during the hearing, although Lay did mention the victim's impact statement presented to the court by Charity Stopher's mother, Rosalie Brewer.
Stopher sidestepped a jury trial by entering a guilty plea to second-degree manslaughter, second-degree assault, driving under the influence and second-degree persistent felony offender by agreeing to the 13-year sentence earlier this month. He was recommended to serve eight years for the manslaughter and assault charges, although a prior felony conviction resulted in Stopher being charged with persistent felony offender as well. That previous felony history enhanced the eight-year sentence to 13 years.
The two sentences will run concurrently, or at the same time, giving Stopher a total of 13 years. Stopher was also sentenced to serve 48 hours for the first offense DUI charge, although forensic testing that revealed illicit drugs were in his system at the time of the accident initiated the manslaughter and assault charges.
Stopher was operating the vehicle along South Laurel Road with his wife, Charity Stopher, as a passenger on November 9, 2018. Stopher reportedly swerved into the oncoming lane in front of an oncoming vehicle, which struck Stopher's vehicle on the passenger side. Charity Stopher was pronounced dead at the accident scene, while Joshua Stopher and the driver of the other vehicle were taken to the University of Kentucky Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries sustained in the crash.
Joshua Stopher was indicted by a Laurel grand jury in August 2019 and was arrested the afternoon after the indictment was returned. He has remained incarcerated at the Laurel County Correctional Center since Aug. 16, 2019, held under $50,000 cash bond.
