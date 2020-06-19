Storm a strong conservative, vows to make sure teachers' pensions are protected

STATE SENATE 21ST DISTRICT -- "I am a father, first and foremost. I am an attorney. I am a Christian. I am a small business owner and entrepreneur. I am an advocate for those that need to have a voice," said Brandon Storm, Republican candidate for the 21st District state senate race.
"I want to see that our communities here in this region, the 21st District, are thriving," said Storm. "I think that we have had a lack of leadership here locally."
Storm said he is running for office to be the leadership the 21st District needs.
Storm believes some of the qualifications that he has that make him the best candidate for the office are his previous experiences and work as an entrepreneur.
"A legislator is supposed to deal with the laws and that is what I deal with on a daily basis," said Storm. "I am an attorney and have been practicing going on 17 years."
As an entrepreneur, Storm said that he has not been in jobs where he has a salary or gets benefits. He said that he has always been out there trying to make it his own way.
He said from his experiences, he understands the importance of listening to constituents but also making sure those influences are not the only ones guiding decision making.
Integrity is very important to Storm.
He said, "I try to always do the right thing. I am someone who has integrity."
Storm said the three planks of his platform that he wants constituents to know are that he is a strong conservative Republican who will vote that way on critical issues, he favors small businesses and he is down to earth.
Storm said, "I am not going to be someone who has liaisons or representatives or spokespersons in these communities. I have been to each of the six communities, with 'boots on the ground.' I don't believe if someone is running for election that they need to send someone else to do their bidding. I am a firm believer in that."
Storm said his top priority if elected would be to make sure that teachers' pensions are protected.
During the pandemic, he had to homeschool his fourth- and eighth-graders. He said that it was a real challenge. Storm said the legislator needs to ensure that teacher pensions are protected and taken care of fiscally.
