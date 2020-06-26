storm leaves damage across Laurel County

Photo by Nita Johnson
As some severe storms moved through the area on Sunday afternoon, some people lost power temporarily and wind damage was reported in Levi Jackson Park. Pictured here, one tree lost its top branches during the storm.
Capitola Faye "Cappy" Watkins, 91, of London, died Tuesday, June 23, 2020. The wife of Aubrey James Watkins. Funeral 1 p.m. Friday. Burial at A.R. Dyche Memorial Park. Visitation 11 a.m. Friday.
