Senate President Robert Stivers, R-Manchester, has named Senator Brandon Storm, R-London, as a Senate member of both the Jail and Corrections Reform Task Force and the Multimodal Freight Transportation System Improvement Task Force.
Formed as a result of House Concurrent Resolution 82, sponsored by Rep. Josh Bray, R-Mount Vernon, members of the task force will study
• existing jail and correctional facilities;
• possible realignment and closure of jail and correctional facilities;
• adequacy of existing jail and correctional facilities;
• management of Kentucky’s incarcerated population;
• personnel and other costs associated with jail and correctional facilities;
• pretrial and post-conviction incarceration data from the Administrative Office of the Courts, the Department of Corrections, and jails;
• pretrial defendants, including a breakdown by the jurisdiction of the financial conditions of release and charged offenses for those defendants; and
• the number of supervised individuals incarcerated on new changes versus those incarcerated due to revocation.
“As a practicing trial attorney, criminal justice and corrections reform are issues I have been passionate about for a long time,” Storm said. “With all of the problems that came to light within the Department of Juvenile Justice last year, along with the many other issues the corrections system was already having, I look forward to lending my voice to this task force and finding some viable, legislative solutions.”
Jail and Corrections Reform Task Force membership includes:
• Sen. John Schickel, R-Union — co-chair
• Rep. Josh Bray, R-Mount Vernon — co-chair
• Sen. Brandon J. Storm, R-London
• Sen. Robin L. Webb, D-Ashland
• Sen. Whitney Westerfield, R-Fruit Hill
• Sen. Phillip Wheeler, R-Pikeville
• Rep. David Hale, R-Wellington
• Rep. Keturah Herron, D-Louisville
• Rep. Jason Petrie, R-Elkton
• Rep. Wade Williams, R-Earlington.
Storm will also serve on the Multimodal Freight Transportation System Improvement Task Force. This task force was established from House Concurrent Resolution 72, sponsored by Rep. Tom Smith, R-Corbin. The task force will study and make recommendations regarding ports, freight and air terminals to review, correct, secure and expand economic development opportunities. This includes:
• Ports for bulk river and rail service and transit terminals for trucking and air freight
• The state of the current freight transportation system
• Identifying gaps, where services are unavailable, existing facilities where backlogs exist, and where expansion is warranted
• One-time and recurring funding opportunities to fund improvements and maintain the system.
“My hometown of London has one of the fastest growing airports in the region, becoming a major hub for the delivery of freight throughout the eastern portion of the commonwealth,” Storm said. “With this task force addressing multimodal freight transportation efficiency, I hope to get insight, as well as add some valuable input in order to make improvements to the logistics of various transportation modalities delivering freight around the commonwealth.”
The members of the Multimodal Freight Transportation System Improvement Task Force are:
• Sen. Jason Howell, R-Murray — co-chair,
• House Majority Caucus Chair Suzanne Miles, R-Owensboro — co-chair,
• Senate Transportation Chair Jimmy Higdon,
• Sen. Cassie Chambers Armstrong, D-Louisville,
• Sen. Brandon J. Storm, R-London,
• Sen. Johnnie Turner, R-Harlan,
• Rep. John Blanton, R-Salyersville,
• Rep. Chris Freeland, R-Benton,
• Rep. Tom Smith, R-Corbin, and
• Rep. Ashley Tackett Laferty, D-Martin
Additional special committees established by the Legislative Research Commission to conduct business over the interim period include the Task Force on School and Campus Security, the Health and Human Services Delivery System Task Force, the Multimodal Freight Transportation System Improvement Task Force, the Lottery Trust Fund Task Force and the Task Force on Local Government Annexation.
Each task force consists of 10 legislative members:
• The House speaker appoints four members of the House majority.
• The House minority floor leader appoints one member of the House minority.
• The Senate president appoints four members of the Senate majority.
• The Senate minority floor leader appoints one member of the Senate minority.
Each task force will submit its findings and recommendation to the Legislative Research Commission by December 4.
Task force meetings are live-streamed via the LRC YouTube Channel and ket.org/legislature. Archived footage of meetings can be accessed at KET.org/legislature/archives and on the LRC YouTube Channel. Follow the LRC Legislative Calendar for task force meeting information.
