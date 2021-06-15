Photos by Nita Johnson
The seasonably hot days of the weekend also brought in several severe afternoon and evening thunderstorms to Laurel County, with storm damage reported in various areas.
The torrents of rainfall on Friday created a flooding problem in the eastern section of the county, while Sunday's storms and wind gusts caused several trees to fall. Electric went out for some residents in Laurel County during Sunday afternoon's storm as well.
