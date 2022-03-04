WILLIAMSBURG — StraighterLine, the leading provider of affordable, online college courses has partnered with University of the Cumberlands, one of the fastest-growing colleges in America, to provide students an affordable and convenient way for adult learners to stay on track earning their degree. University of the Cumberlands will now accept credits earned from over 50 of StraighterLine's general education online courses including business, English, mathematics, health sciences, humanities and social sciences, Spanish, and more.
"At University of the Cumberlands we are different by design. We believe a quality education provides a variety of learning opportunities both on campus and online," said Dr. Jerry Jackson, executive vice president for Enrollment, Communications and Student Affairs. "We continually adapt to new technologies and the ever-changing world in which we live to meet the unique needs of each individual so they can achieve their goals. Our partnership with StraighterLine is one more way we can help students reach their goal of earning their degree."
With a mission to provide a quality, affordable education to students from all backgrounds, University of Cumberlands currently serves over 19,300 students including undergraduate residential, online, dual enrollment, and graduate programs. In 2021, Cumberlands was named the fastest growing university in Kentucky by the Chronicle of Higher Education, and much of its growth is attributed to its addition of online graduate and undergraduate programs.
Students are choosing online programs now more than ever for their exceptional value and the ability to work at their own pace. Cumberlands and StraighterLine understand education is personal and each student is unique. Working adults need affordability and flexibility when making the decision to go back to school to complete their degrees. Together, Cumberlands and StraighterLine make it possible for working adults to get a quality education online, conveniently, and at a substantially lower cost than most traditional degree programs.
Built and managed by educators, the StraighterLine Connect program offers higher education institutions a flexible, affordable way for students to take general education courses that easily transfer via a credit articulation and referral partnership. With no upfront or ongoing costs to the school, partnering with StraighterLine allows schools to allocate their resources where they are needed most. Pathways are specifically tailored to consist of only the course selections that meet the institution's needs. Schools can choose from 60+ American Council on Education (ACE) Credit recommended general education courses.
"We are excited to partner with University of the Cumberlands to provide high-quality, low-cost general education courses to help students flexibly and affordably earn the credits they need for their degrees," StraighterLine Founder and CEO Burck Smith said. "Meeting students where they are is a common goal we share, and we look forward to working with them to help adult learners complete their degree and pursue the career of their dreams."
In addition, students who take courses through StraighterLine Connect receive free eTextbooks, live student support, and 24/7 free on-demand tutoring and writing help online.
"One of the greatest benefits of taking online courses through StraighterLine is our wraparound student support," said Smith. "We provide students with all the resources, tutoring, tools, and flexibility they need to succeed."
For more information about online programs at Cumberlands, visit www.ucumberlands.edu. To apply to an online degree program, visit www.ucumberlands.edu/apply.
