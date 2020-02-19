Tall fescue is the most important cool-season grass in Kentucky. In most unimproved pastures, tall fescue is infected with a fungal endophyte that imparts tolerance to grazing and environmental stresses. The endophyte improves persistence in low input grazing systems, but it also results in the production of alkaloids that cause tall fescue toxicosis. Worse case symptoms include: fescue foot, fat necrosis, and loss of ear tips and tall switches. However, the symptoms that are not readily observed are often the costliest. These include vasoconstriction, elevated body temperature, lower forage intake, lower milk production, lower growth rates and weaning weights, compromised immune system, and lower conception/calving rates. Strategically manage tall fescue by:
• Replacing of Toxic Stands
• Managing Existing Tall Fescue Stands
• Dilution with other forages
• Clipping seadheads
• Strategic avoidance
• Using local animal genetics
• Supplement tall fescue pastures
While management strategies can mitigate impacts, the only way to completely eliminate the harmful effects of endophyte on livestock is to replace infected stands with other forages or novel endophyte tall fescue. Source: Dr. Chris Teutsch, Cow Country News.
Forage Timely Tips: February
• Continue grazing stockpiled tall fescue if available.
• Assess grass stands. If thin, consider frost seeding clover (6-8 lb/A red + 1-2 lb/A ladino white clover).
• On pastures with lower fertility, consider adding 10-15 lb/A annual lespedeza with the clover seed.
• Consider applying nitrogen at first green-up to promote early growth.
• Sign up for shared use drills for spring renovation.
• Service and calibrate no-till drills.
• Apply lime and fertilizer according to soil test
To learn more about forages and pasture management, join us Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at the Laurel County Extension Office for our Forage and Pasture Management workshop. The class is free to attend, but registration is required. Please call the Laurel County Cooperative Extension office at 606.864.4167 or go to laurel.ca.uky.edu to register.
