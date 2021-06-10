Streets, events, and honoring our own; City council approves appointments, resolutions

Establishing some one-way streets, road expansions, and honoring two prominent London citizens were topics of discussion for London City Council members during Monday's monthly meeting.
The items on the agenda also brought back two downtown events - both of which were postponed last year due to the pandemic.
Traffic flow and liability of motorists spurred the discussion to make Seventh Street a one-way venue, with traffic turning off Main Street and going east. That street is located by Local Honey restaurant and has posed problems with motorists pulling out onto Main Street where marked parking places often obscure visibility by oncoming vehicles.
That also incited a discussion of possibly establishing 6th and 8th Streets as one-way streets for the same issue. Currently 6th Street, which runs between The Abbey and the former Mike's Bike and Hike shop, is a one-way street off Main Street to Hill Street. But council members stated that the same visibility problem for motorists exists on 8th Street. After some discussion, it was agreed to look closer at both 7th and 8th Streets.
Council members also approved resolutions honoring former Planning and Zoning chairman, Bruce Yandell and long-time pastor, Ronnie Ball. Yandell passed away unexpectedly last month. He had served on London City Council for one term, on the London-Laurel County Joint Planning and Zoning commission, on the city's Board of Adjustments and Planning and Zoning commission where he served as chairman for many years. Ball, a native Laurel Countian, has also made his contributions to the community, pastoring several churches and retiring at the end of this month as pastor of Souls Harbor Church. Ball has served on various boards in the community, including OPAC (Older Persons Activity Center) board.
The World Chicken Festival's four-day event is back on the event planner this year, with London-Laurel County Tourism Co-Director Kim Collier asking the city's permission to close the former sections of downtown for the event this year. Collier said the city tourism commission had approved use of the Town Center stage as the Stage of Stars this year. Two other stages hosting contests and entertainment will also be placed in the downtown area. The 2021 World Chicken Festival will take place from Sept. 23 through Sept. 26.
Council members also approved the return of the Laurel County Homecoming parade to Main Street this year. The 86th annual Homecoming is set for Aug. 20 through Aug. 22 at Levi Jackson Wilderness Road Park. Phil Smith, vice president of the Homecoming committee, said the Homecoming was held last year in "a scaled down version" with the parade traveling through the park. This year, however, he asked for permission to return the parade to Main Street - a request that was approved unanimously by council members.
A resolution for the reconstruction of KY 192 and city streets was also discussed with Mayor Troy Rudder explaining that the Transportation Cabinet wanted the city to maintain the side streets - an action that Rudder said was already in place.
"We have most of those streets already," Rudder told council members. "The state has 192 from the interstate to (U.S.) 25 and want us to maintain all the side streets and access roads."
Street maintenance was also a consideration when council members approved advertising for bids for asphalt for the upcoming year. Once approved, the advertisement for bids will be placed in the local papers for vendors to submit their bids.
Barbara Sparkman, a property owner along West Fifth Street, also voiced concerns regarding her property. Sparkman said she owned property at the intersection of West Fifth and Mill Streets and that the City of London had removed a brick wall several years ago due to sewage leakage in the area. Sparkman said the city replaced that brick wall with rock wall - which was later damaged in a collision. Sparkman claimed that the person inflicting the damage had insurance - which she claims the City took by claiming to own that particular piece of property. Sparkman told council members that she was the rightful owner of the property and should have been the persons to collect any insurance money for damages. She demanded that the city council reimburse her for the insurance money collected on that claim as well as replacing the brick wall that she had constructed on her private property. Council members said they were unaware of such an issue and asked Sparkman to submit her information for review.
Council members also discussed the July council meeting date. With July 4th falling on Sunday this year, Rudder said the city's holiday would be observed on Monday, July 5. However, the regular monthly council meeting is set for the first Monday of each month, placing the meeting date on the holiday. Two council members said they would be out of town that entire week, resulting in the meeting date being tabled.
Also tabled was a lease with M&G Restaurant Group, LLC. No further information was given during the meeting.
Council members did approve appointments to boards. Those included appointment of Berry Cupp as chair of the London Board of Zoning Adjustment - a position formerly filled by Bruce Yandell. Mike Trosper was also re-appointed to the London-Laurel County Economic Development Authority.
