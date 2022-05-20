Strelsky indicted for McCarty's murder

The woman charged with the shooting death of a London businessman in September last year was indicted Friday on the charge of murder.
Victoria T. Strelsky, 49, of Maple Grove Road in London, was named in a three-count indictment charging her with the September 24 death of her boyfriend, Bryan Stuart McCarty. She was also charged with second-degree forgery and tampering with physical evidence. Strelsky was arrested on March 23, ending a six-month investigation by Sheriff's officials into McCarty's untimely death.
The indictment states that Strelsky "committed the offense of murder by shooting Bryan Stuart McCarty and thereby causing his death"; second-degree forgery for signing McCarty's name to a $250 check; and tampering with physical evidence "by planting a bullet casing which would have been used as evidence in an official proceeding."
McCarty was found at his home after he failed to show up for a real estate closing - one that involved a $450,000 profit and had been in negotiations for some time prior. Strelsky, however, showed up for the closing and told those involved that McCarty had "something more important to do." She did issue a check in the amount of $250 on McCarty's bank account to another person, signing McCarty's name to the check.
McCarty's body was found the following day, lying face down on the floor, just a few feet from the door. Sheriff's Detective Taylor McDaniel said in the preliminary hearing on the case that investigators did not initially notice the gunshot wound to McCarty's body, although it was discovered during the autopsy by the State Forensic Examiner's Office. McCarty had been shot three times in the back and detectives located two shell casings from a .22 caliber pistol at the scene.
Strelsky became a suspect after a laptop computer and her cell phone were confiscated for evidence. On the computer - just an hour before McCarty's murder, Strelsky had done Google searches for information about the length of time for death after a gunshot wound to the chest, could a .22 caliber shot penetrate a body and/or pierce the rib cage, and the body temperature of a person after their death.
McDaniel testified in the preliminary hearing that McCarty had been shot with a .22 caliber gun but that several other weapons, including shotguns, rifles, revolvers and pistols, were found inside McCarty's residence when law enforcement officials conducted a search. A shell casing for a .22 caliber which was found on the floor beside McCarty's body. He also said upon arrival of Sheriff's officials, they were let inside McCarty's home by Strelsky, who pulled a key from under the porch.
It was also learned that Strelsky's daughter lived across the road from McCarty, and that although Strelsky's phone pointed that she was at that residence on the day of McCarty's murder that her phone had been inactive during the time of McCarty's murder. McCarty's time of death was pinpointed to be between 12:50 p.m. and 1:45 p.m. Strelsky's phone had been active just prior and after those times.
Strelsky remains in custody at the Laurel County Correctional Center under a $750,000 cash bond. She is set for another court appearance on July 13. Notations on the court documents indicate that Strelsky could be eligible for home incarceration on the conditions that she surrender her passport if she has one, or not to apply for a passport if she does not currently hold a valid one; that she have no weapons in her possession, has no further violations and to have no contact with any of McCarty's family members.
