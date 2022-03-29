The woman accused of killing London businessman Bryan McCarty in September 2021 will now face possible indictment by a Laurel grand jury.
After an unusually long preliminary hearing, Laurel District Judge John Chappell ruled that probable cause existed against Victoria Strelsky, 49, of Maple Grove Road in London, in the shooting death of McCarty on Sept. 25.
Laurel Sheriff's Det. Taylor McDaniel testified to questions by Laurel County Attorney Jodi Albright as well as an extensive questioning by Strelsky's attorney, Paul Croley, regarding the investigation into McCarty's death.
McDaniel testified that Sheriff's deputies went to McCarty's home after a business associate was concerned when he did not show up for a real estate closing. The deal involved a $450,000 profit and had been in negotiations for quite some time - which struck the other business partner as unusual. However, Strelsky did show up for the closing, stating that McCarty "had something more important to do." She also issued a $250 check to another individual on McCarty's account, when she was not authorized to do so. McDaniel said Strelsky signed McCarty's name to the check.
During questioning by Albright, McDaniel said that McCarty's body was found inside his residence, lying face down on the floor and approximately 10 to 15 feet from the door. He said investigators did not initially observe gunshot wounds to McCarty's body, but the autopsy report from the State Medical Examiner's office determined that McCarty had been shot three times in the back. Investigators did locate 2 shell casings from a .22 caliber firearm.
McDaniel also testified that Strelsky became a suspect after her cell phone and laptop computer were seized for evidence. According to the testimony, Strelsky had conducted four Google searches on the day of McCarty's murder in which she asked how long it would take a person to die after being shot in the chest, would a .22 caliber shot penetrate a body, would it penetrate the rib cage and what would be the body temperature of a person after their death. Those searches were conducted between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m.
During the cross examination, Croley questioned the number of people present at the scene when McCarty's body was found, with McDaniel stating that Strelsky opened the door to the residence by obtaining a key from under the porch. A friend who was concerned with McCarty not showing up - Mr. Sigramis - was sitting in his vehicle in the driveway, along with McDaniel and the two deputies who responded to the welfare check request. Croley then questioned the location of McCarty's vehicle, focusing on the isolated area of the residence from the road.
He also asked McDaniel about the number of firearms retrieved from McCarty's residence, to which McDaniel answered that there were shotguns, rifles, revolvers and pistols - all of which were taken into evidence. The shell casings found on the floor of the residence, however, matched a .22 caliber which was found on the couch in the living room of McCarty's home.
McDaniel said the time of McCarty's death was between 12:50 p.m. and 1:45 p.m., basing that on a witness statement that he had seen McCarty as he drove down the road at 12:50 p.m. that day. Additionally, Strelsky's phone was examined by lab experts and it was discovered that her phone was inactive between those times although her phone was pinpointed to be at her daughter's home just prior and after those times. Strelsky's daughter lives across the road from McCarty's cabin.
Albright objected several times to Croley's line of questioning, with Chappell agreeing that the questioning should come to a close, after nearly 90 minutes for the hearing.
Chappell then ruled that probable cause existed and ordered Strelsky to appear in Laurel Circuit Court on April 15 at 9 a.m.
Croley then requested a bond reduction for Strelsky, stating she had no prior criminal history and showed no evidence of being a danger to herself or others.
"This case is circumstantial at the best," Croley said. "We're asking that the bond be set at $100,000 fully secured with electronic monitoring."
Albright again objected, stating he felt the bond was too low - which was supported by attorneys Jennifer Nicholson and Brittany Riley, who are representing the legal interests of McCarty's daughters. Both said they felt the $500,000 fully secured bond was too low, adding that Croley's statement that Strelsky was a lifelong resident of Laurel County was incorrect - his argument that Strelsky could maintain home incarceration because she was not a flight risk. Nicholson argued that Strelsky had a motive of "monetary gain" from McCarty's death.
Chappell then said Laurel District Judge Skip Hammons had revised the bond from the initial $500,000 cash to the fully secured bond.
"I'm going to leave it alone," he said, then ending the hearing.
