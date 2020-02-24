STUDENT PROFILE: Black treasures memories, looks to future

As Noah Black winds down his senior year at North Laurel High School, he has many memories to carry with him as he pursues his future.
His most cherished memory is the boys basketball team making it to regional finals last season - an accomplishment for which he is very proud, despite a loss that kept the team from going to state finals.
"I've played basketball for four years and at the region finals we were runner-up, and it's something I'll never forget," he said.
During his final year of high school, Black is involved in the SEEK program, which allows him to earn college credits from Somerset Community College. His current class at SCC is Introduction to Computers, which is right in line with his future goals to attend Eastern Kentucky University and major in computer technology.
"I have abilities in that field," he said, although he quickly admits that math and science are not his strongest subjects.
Instead, he leans more toward favoring English and social studies, and lists his favorite class as World History. During his junior year he took AP English III, which has already earned him credits for freshman English at EKU. All said, he will enter EKU this fall with 12 college credits between the AP class and the SEEK classes.
The oldest of two children of Mike and Sherry Black, he has a sister, Jaelyn, who is in eighth grade. Achieving academically has always been important in the Black household, especially since his father is an educator - and the principal at North Laurel High School. The younger Black said he sometimes gets pressure from that situation although the feedback he gets about his father is usually positive.
"I do get some pressure from my dad being the principal here, because everyone watches you. But it keeps me on the right track and keeps me focused," he said. "Most of the time people tell me my dad is cool. I think it's because he has teenagers and he knows what they're going through and understands them. But when he has to, he can do the discipline."
That nature is why Black said his father is his greatest role model and inspiration.
"The way my dad carries himself here and through life is why he's been my greatest influence," Black said. "He knows how to deal with kids and people."
Outside the home, Black said he doesn't let peer pressures lead him into making bad decisions. While drinking and drugs are a part of some high school students' lives, Black said he simply turns down invitations to gatherings where those things are being done.
"I always think about what my parents would think or what would the consequences be if I did those things," he said.
Instead, he stays focused on playing basketball, supporting the other athletic teams during their seasons, and trying to be a good person. He has compassion for other students who may be facing challenges or who are having problems.
"I want to be remembered as the guy who made someone laugh," he explained. "If I see someone who looks like they're having a bad day, I ask them if they're okay. Sometimes they just shut down, but I always want them to know if they want to talk, I'll listen."
His compassion has also gotten him involved in some other school activities. During his freshman year, Black was involved in First Priority, which is a student fellowship program. He has been in the Autism Awareness club for the past three years and has helped with the Special Prom which is held for special needs students who might not be able to attend the regular high school proms.
He also credits the staff at NLHS for always being willing to help students. Guidance counselor Angie Jarvis has made an especially positive impact with students, he said.
"She helps in every way she can. She even comes to individual students and tells them about scholarships," he said. "There are a lot of scholarships that the students don't know about."
He added that if he could add a program or class to the high school curriculum, it would be a course in money management.
"You have to know how to manage money. My most beneficial class was Business Marketing. I might want to start my own business one day and you need to know how to manage it and promote your business," he said.
As he looks toward leaving high school - and home - Black reminisces about his high school career and what the future may hold for him and his generation. When asked where he would like to see himself in 10 years, he has a realistic but reasonable hope.
"I'd like to have a family, a good paying job, a nice house - just simple stuff," he said. "I don't care about having to work a lot of hours because I like a challenge."
However, his compassion for others shines through when asked what societal issues would come to the forefront should he find himself with a large amount of money to share. For that question, he had an emphatic and immediate answer.
"I'd give money to cancer research. My dad's dad died of cancer in 2012 and I watched that too," he said. "Now my dad's mom has cancer and we're working through that. If I had a lot of money, I'd like to see a cure found for cancer."
He said the worst component of today's society is the lack of compassion for other people.
"Society is pretty rough out there, especially in school. I think things would be better if everyone would treat each other with kindness," he said.
That is also the advice he would give to other students.
"Always stay focused. Always think about what other people are going through," he said. "I never want to see someone sad and just being kind to each other can change that. Treat people like you want to be treated."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.