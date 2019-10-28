STUDENT PROFILE: Deaton organizes clothing drive for South Laurel High School students  

While searching for ideas for her Rogers Scholars community service project, Camryn Deaton of Laurel County decided to take a step back and survey the community’s needs.
Deaton, a 2018 graduate of The Center for Rural Development’s Rogers Scholars program, did not have to look far to find her community service project.
“After much consideration, I decided a clothing drive for my high school was exactly what was needed,” said Deaton, a student at South Laurel High School.
She organized a community clothing drive earlier this year not only as a way to meet students’ needs, but to give students an extra boost of self-confidence.
“This project humbled me and allowed me to see that many students around me do not have much,” Deaton said. “It gave me an opportunity to give rather than receive.”
All donations collected through the clothing drive were delivered to the South Laurel Youth Services Center.
“We have a lot of students in our school who have parents that cannot afford to give them nicer clothes,” said Youth Services Director Lane Howard. “Because of this donation, we have been able to give more students clothes.”
Deaton said she was grateful to have been a part of this project and the Rogers Scholars program.
“The Center for Rural Development, established by Congressman Hal Rogers, has allowed students, like myself, to improve not only leadership skills, but also skills in technology, arts, and culture,” she said. “The Rogers Scholars program gives students the chance to really improve these skills and entrepreneurial skills. Not only does it give us the chance to better these skills, but it also offers incredible scholarship opportunities. I am forever grateful for my chance to participate in this outstanding program and for the opportunity to give back to my community.”
Deaton is the daughter of Chris and Cynthia Deaton of London.
Each graduate of the Rogers Scholars program is required to complete a community service project within one year after completing the program.
Rogers Scholars—The Center for Rural Development’s flagship youth program—is an intensive, one-week summer camp that provides valuable leadership experience and exclusive college scholarship opportunities to help rising high school juniors in Southern and Eastern Kentucky seize their full potential as the region’s next generation of leaders and entrepreneurs.
For more information about Rogers Scholars, contact Allison Cross, community liaison and youth programs coordinator, at 606-677-6019 or email across@centertech.com. Visit www.centeryouthprograms.com to learn more about the Rogers Scholars program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.