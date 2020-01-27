She may be shy when it comes to taking credit for maintaining nearly a straight "A" average, but she has no qualms about relating all the things she's learned in America.
North Laurel High School junior Haru Ishikawa hails from Japan but is currently residing as a foreign exchange student with the Janet and Elton Eby family in eastern Laurel County. She got involved in the foreign exchange program because several of her classmates were participating and she wanted to come to America.
"We could choose England, America or Ireland," she said. "I heard the foreign exchange program was harder in England and I like the American English accent and I wanted to see an American high school."
Although those students can pick the country they prefer, they have no choice in which state or which locality they will be assigned. But for Ishikawa, seeing Kentucky's hillsides and farms is a new concept of life.
"I'm from a big town and don't see the country. It's really pretty here, and I've never seen so many horses and cows," she said.
For her year stay in Kentucky, she resides with the Eby family in eastern Laurel County. For the first six months here, she was joined by another exchange student. Just recently the family has extended to Ishikawa, the Eby's 10-year-old son and another exchange student from South Korea. Although she cites few duties beyond her academics, she does help with cleaning up the dishes after family meals.
During the day she works on her academics, taking English, U.S. history, earth science and art and music history. Last semester she had classes in cooking and physical education, and lists U.S. history and algebra as her favorite subjects thus far.
Taking English is not that different in America since Japanese students also learn the English language as part of their required class work. But there are some distinct differences in the Japanese curriculum and what she has seen in American schools.
"In Japan, we have to wear school uniforms and we can have no accessories like earrings or necklaces," she explained. "We take English classes and we can take other languages. I signed up for Chinese and couldn't understand it at all."
Another difference in the Japanese high school classes, she said, is that students remain in one classroom throughout the day, with the teachers changing classrooms.
"And we have to clean the classroom before we leave each day," she added.
At her high school in Japan, Ishikawa is a member of the Badminton Club and practices every day after school. After practices and in her free time, she - like American teenagers - hangs out with her friends, although in her large city, the mall is the popular place for shopping and socializing. Going to watch movies is another teen activity in which she participates. Such activities are considered very safe for Japanese teens, as Japan has a low crime rate.
The cold January weather of Kentucky is somewhat different than what she is accustomed to in her homeland, although she said she believed Japan was overall "a little warmer."
Although she is looking forward to returning home to her family - her parents, Seiji and Yuka Ishikawa and her younger sister, Saku, at the end of her remaining exchange program time, she said she has enjoyed her stay in America - and Kentucky. And her classmates at North Laurel High have made her feel very welcome and are anxious to learn about her life in Japan.
"So many people have been nice to me," she said. "American people are so open."
Although her remaining time in America is speeding by, Ishikawa is preparing for her return home and her future.
"I plan to attend a Japanese college, but I'm undecided on a career yet," she said. "But I hope to come visit America again."
