 STUDENT PROFILE: Jervis touts kindness, dedication to future success

The memories that North Laurel High School senior student Gracie Jervis takes with her as she continues with her life journey are many.
This tall blonde basketball player walked with her left foot in a brace during tournament play, but despite her fear of a slight fracture, she was determined to participate in the 13th Regional games with her team.
"I hurt my foot during (district) semi-finals but I'm taking care of it to play in the regionals," she said.
That dedication and perseverance is what defines Jervis's success with the team where she has been a key player during her middle and high school career.
Jervis is a well rounded athlete, playing basketball since she was 8 or 9 years old and continuing that interest and talent into the middle and high school years. She played on the girls varsity team since seventh grade, mixing in playing softball from seventh grade through her sophomore year.
While her extracurricular activities require much of her time, this senior student makes academics even more important. Jervis has earned several college credits already, having taken college algebra through Eastern Kentucky University and currently participating in the SEEK program which allows high school students to take college classes through Somerset Community College. Currently she is taking classes in medical terminology, public speaking, introduction to computers, and psychology. She has already completed three advanced placement (AP) classes for which she will receive college credit - AP chemistry, AP U.S. history and AP English.
While she excels both academically and athletically, Jervis's generous nature has inspired her to pursue a career as a registered nurse once she completes college training.
"I love anything to do with the human body," she said. "But I like helping people and that's why I want to be a nurse or go into some kind of nursing field."
She hopes to pursue both of her interests - academically at Union College after graduation, where she plans to play on the women's basketball team while she pursues her career goals.
Jervis has had many influences in her short life, but she lists NLHS girls basketball head coach, Eddie Mahan, as one of the most influential.
"My coach, Eddie Mahan, has always had my back," she said. "We've been together since I was in sixth grade and he has been my support system. I know I can count on him for anything I need."
She also has a strong support system with her family - her parents, Anita Jervis and Kriston Jervis, her younger brother, Kole and sister, Karrington. Her siblings are somewhat younger - Kole in seventh grade and Karrington in third grade, but she feels a strong bond with them as she prepares to leave the home nest and pursue college next year.
While her academic career has been successful, Jervis said she wished more life skills instruction would be included in the curriculum.
"We need to learn how to do things like file our taxes and more money management," she said. "Those are things we really need to know."
She wants to be remembered as a person that was willing to offer help and to be encouraging in times of need.
"I want to be the person remembered as a person my friends and classmates could come to for anything to do or help do," she said.
She carries that goal to the overall society today, wishing that self awareness and kindness were more prevalent in today's society.
"People worry too much about what other people think," she said. "They try to live up to the social status or live up to a certain thing or if they don't, they will be looked at different."
She recommends a simple act to resolve some of that insecurity and fear - simply, being kind to each other.
As she winds down her senior year, she has many memories. The most important, she said, is the friendships she has made over the years. Another memory is being a part of the school's history - being part of the first NLHS girls basketball team to win the regional championship and go on to play in the state tournament.
"Getting to play at Rupp is the best memory," she said.
But that hope was dashed when the Lady Jaguars were defeated Saturday night by cross town rival, South Laurel.
Regardless of winning or losing, Jervis knows that her high school career has been successful and that adulthood is quickly approaching.
Her words of advice to her fellow classmates - especially the underclassmen - is straight to the point.
"Don't wish your time here away," she said. "It goes by very fast."
