STUDENT PROFILE: Kindness and effort define Smith's goals

Choosing the career path in which you plan to spend the remainder of your life is sometimes a difficult decision.
Such is the case for South Laurel High School junior student Dylan Smith.
But as a student at the Center For Innovation, he already realizes that a career in the health care field is one that intrigues him - and one that has multiple options.
Some of the possibilities that Smith sees in the medical field is becoming a nurse or doctor. But he also enjoys history and feels that any medical background is beneficial regardless of his career choice.
"I'm taking medical terminology right now at CFI," he said. "But no matter what, I think it would be good to know some medical terms and policies no matter what you go in to."
For now, Smith stays busy with his current classes that include U.S. history, earth and space science, Spanish I and AP English III in addition to the medical terminology class. He also works after school and weekends at McDonald's, is a member of the 4-H Club and is involved in his church activities at East Pittsburg Baptist Church.
"I've gone there since I was 4 years old," he said. "I grew up with the people there and they are like family to me. I hug my Sunday School teacher, the people I've known all my life - I even hug the bus driver."
Smith lives with his mother, Mary Samantha McMillan, and has a brother who works at Saint Joseph London while he pursues a career in criminal justice.
He said his immediate family and his church family are entwined, with the church family stepping up when his family has faced trials and troubles over the years.
"They've went above and beyond for my family over the years," he said.
Having a strong support system is something that Smith believes is essential to success, and he has plenty of support. He cites Wendell Worley as the teacher who made the most impact on his educational years.
"My freshman year was his last year. On the last day of school, he came in and told us to write a letter about his class after we finished our final exam. He said we could cuss him out or say whatever we wanted to but to just say how we felt," he said. "I'd get excited to go to his class - the way he did things was super encouraging. Like, he'd walk into the room and yell out, 'George!' and we'd say, 'Washington!' He made it fun but we learned."
He also finds encouragement through the staff at South Laurel High School. He cited having some difficulties with an AP class and how the guidance staff assisted him in dropping that class and moving to one in which he could still receive credit but one in which he could better achieve.
Smith believes one of the biggest problems in society today is the feeling of being unsuccessful.
"People settle for less than they can have," he said. "Then they aren't happy because they don't have all they deserve."
He takes that theory to his own life.
"Don't settle," he said. "Always try. Be good to people. I lose my temper sometimes but I always try to be good to people."
He wants his classmates and friends to think of him as someone who was nice and a person who tried hard, although he said his circle of friends is a small area.
"I'm friendly and speak to everybody but I only have a few close friends," he said. "We go places and do things and they are all good kids. I stay busy."
Smith is also well grounded in keeping his background as important as his future.
"No matter where you go in life, don't forget where you came from," he said.
