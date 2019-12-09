While South Laurel High School sophomore Christopher Lewis describes himself as "quiet," he does open up to his close friends.
"I'm normally quiet but I'm outgoing with my close friends," he said. "But I only have a few close friends."
Despite that, Lewis juggles his core curriculum of math, science, English and history with his JROTC class and his art class.
He lists three teachers who help make his day every day at school - Mr. Collier, the art teacher, Col. Jones and the JROTC Sergeant.
"I guess my favorite teacher is Mr. Collier because he is good hearted and kind to us," Lewis said. "But the Colonel and the Sergeant are top tier right with him."
He has an interest in art and is currently working on a sculpture for that class.
"It's a wire sculpture and it's scary," he said. "I'm calling it 'Despair Personified.' It is an art project, but it will take me a long time to do it. I just hope I can get the face with everything I want on it."
He is just as sure about his future as he is about his art project - he knows what he wants and he hopes to achieve it. He is very confident on his life choices.
"I'm going to skip college and go into the Army," he said. "ROTC is my favorite class because I like the discipline and I like being promoted," he explained. "I joined the ROTC clubs when I was in middle school and I joined ROTC when I got to high school."
He likes the discipline and routine he gets from the ROTC program, which inspires him to join the Army once he completes high school.
"I plan to stay in the Army as long as I can and then get the G.I. Bill and go to college," he added. "I'll probably go into the infantry but if I can stay in, I'd like to be the tank commander."
Lewis said his worst subject is math and thinks the curriculum is harder for today's students than those of generations before him. But he does like to stay in shape and looks forward to taking gym in the near future to enhance the physical fitness he gets from the ROTC program.
He takes the instruction and techniques he learns in his ROTC classes seriously, especially if he does join the Army and stay in as a career. He feels strongly about serving his country and his patriotism shines through his goals.
"I want people to think of me as a hero. If something happens to me, like if my tank gets attacked, that's how I want people to remember me," he said.
The son of Christopher and Rosemary Lewis, this sophomore student has four half brothers and one sister, although he said his half brothers don't live with the family but they do visit. He also has some hobbies that he enjoys during his free time - he still plays Dungeons and Dragons, works on art projects and has reps from the Raider team. He said he has faced numerous problems and tries to be a good friend.
"I've done some things that weren't very smart. My friends think of me as having intelligence but not wisdom," he said, laughing.
But regardless of the struggles he has to face, he believes in being a good person and always tries to help others.
"You always have to go forward," he said. "If one of my friends has a problem, I tell them to take a deep breath, step back and think. The truth is, I've probably already been through it. You may have to take action - not violence, but you've got to think about things."
He goes back to his ROTC classes to recite some of the things that keep him going. He takes great interest in learning from the past and is truly enjoying taking world history this year.
"I like the war stories," he said. "In my AS100 book, they told about a guy who was a gunner on a bomber. A German fighter hit it and he was paralyzed from the waist down. They flew him back home because he was expected to die. So they gave him a Medal of Honor and he didn't die. He lived to be 80 - he died in 2002. That's how I want to be."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.