STUDENT PROFILE: Nature inspires SLHS Bryant to photography 

The things that cannot be tampered with are the things that inspire South Laurel High School freshman Tatem Bryant.
Those things are the beauty of nature - the things that occur naturally and without warning.
"I love photography, especially nature," she said. "I like to take pictures of the fluffy clouds, flowers and trees."
But her favorite photographic area is getting pictures of colorful sunrises and sunsets.
"I can get both of those right from my house," she said, holding up her cell phone with some examples of her recent clips. "I'd like to be a well known photographer. I always keep my pictures. I lost some once and I cried."
She said she attempted to photograph people, but had some trouble.
"No one wants to be a model," she said, laughing.
But her talents are not just limited to photography. This 14-year-old has already made her impact in the music world.
"I like to sing. I sing a lot at home and I do karaoke. I got in the Top 10 of 30 adults," she said. "I'm thinking about joining choir here at school. When I was little, I always wanted to be a singer."
She hasn't had any formal music lessons, but she has penned some lyrics to songs that serve as both a hobby and a form of stress relief.
She also likes to bake - an activity she enjoys doing with her mother and grandmother.
"I bake cookies, brownies and cupcakes," she said. "That's something I like to do with my mother and grandmother."
She's not limiting herself to just the sweet treats, however, saying her favorite food is the three-way Cincinnati chili that features chili topped with spaghetti and cheese on top. She said whenever her family travels to Cincinnati, they stop and enjoy the famous chili when they go see firework displays.
This first year high school student also draws and enjoys the artistic opportunities in life, while she juggles an academic load of honors classes in geometry, English I, Integrated Science I, Civics and Family and Consumer Science (FCS). Her favorite class is FCS.
"I like FCS because the teacher is outgoing and fun and it helps us prepare for the future," Bryant said. "We learn to do a household budget, about nutrition and child development."
Although she does write some song lyrics, she admits struggling with the writing portion of her English classes. But she preserves, constantly working toward her goal of achieving academically while also improving herself and her abilities.
Her mother, Brittany Maerki, is her greatest influence in life, and Bryant quickly credits her for her continuous support of herself and her younger sister and two brothers.
"No matter how bad her day is, she always makes us laugh," she said.
Another major influence in her life is her school counselor, whom Bryant said has inspired her to pursue psychology once she completes high school.
"I'd like to go into photography, but I would like to get my degree in psychology to be a school counselor," she explained. "My counselor has helped me a lot so I want to be like her. My counselor in middle school helped me through all I'd go through. We talked about things that were going on in my life and she always made me feel better."
She is already serving as a counselor and support system to her 12-year-old sister, who is a student at South Laurel Middle School.
"Something will happen at school and my sister will come home crying," she said. "I talk to her and hug her and tell her everything will be okay."
Bryant describes herself as a kind person and "sometimes outgoing," although she said she perhaps lacks some self confidence.
"I've been bullied. When people say I'm pretty, I find it hard to believe," she said. "I want to see myself as a good person and improve myself."
She does that staying close to her best friends - one of whom is her cousin. She also has a male best friend and they hang out at Finley's Fun Center to have fun together. She also hangs out with her cousin, who is her best friend and the two alternate visiting at each other's home on weekends.
This young teen has many dreams for the future - including a bucket list of places she'd like to go and things she'd like to do.
"I've only got one bucket list item - I'd like to go to Disney World again. My family went once but I'd like to go back," she said.
Another thing she'd like to do is go ice skating.
"If you can roller blade, you can ice skate," she said. "I'd love to go ice skating. I've never been but I'd like to go. That's on my bucket list."
Her love of beautiful sunrises and sunsets is inspiration for another bucket list item. She said she sees an opportunity to enhance her photography skills with a trip to the tropics.
"I'd love to go to the Bahamas," she said. "I like summer much better than winter, so if I could go anywhere, I'd go some place warm!"
Until then, however, she keeps working on her academic achievements, hoping for a better future after she graduates high school and pursues a career through a college education and looking toward a future where she can enjoy life while helping others along the way.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.