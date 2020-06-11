Students at Cumberlands receive departmental awards  

WILLIAMSBURG — Academic departments at University of the Cumberlands make time each year to recognize outstanding students. Students are notified of these honors and recognized during special departmental events held as the spring semester finishes. This spring, celebrations were virtual, but that did not diminish the level of pride professors had for their students’ hard work and accomplishments.
The departmental award winners for the 2019-2020 academic year include:
Accounting Students of the Year
Josiah Matthew Robbins; Burgin, KY
Caleb Kenneth Taylor; London, KY
Della Bender-Lipps Award (Department of Art)
Hadrian Devena Claudia Hudson; London, KY
Biology Student of the Year
Mary Evelyn Moore; Liberty, KY
Business Administration Students of the Year
Samantha Lea Rayburn; Jayess, MS
Gustavs Baumanis; Riga, Latvia
P.R. Jones Chemistry Outstanding Senior Awards
Mary Evelyn Moore; Liberty, KY
Brooklyn Nicole Carpenter; Lawrenceburg, KY
Communication Arts Students of the Year
Curtis Stephen Brown; Bowling Green, KY
Zachary Tyler Brogan; Winnemucca, NV
Criminal Justice Students of the Year
Leah Marie Crist; Chippewa Falls, WI
Emily Kathryn (Hall) Neltner; Williamsburg, KY
Anna Grace Paratore; Clinton Corners, NY
Education Students of the Year
Elementary Education
Lindsay Paige Howell; Scottsville, KY
Jaclyn Carol Jewell; London, KY
Dale Wayne Workman; Paducah, KY
Middle School Education
Rachel Anne Logan; Corbin, KY
Jacob Michael Sutton; Pineville, KY
Secondary Education
Shane Hersel Slaven; Helenwood, TN
Faith Lynn Smith; Corbin, KY
Special Education
Elisabeth Diane Day; Smilax, KY
Mavis Broome Scholarship
Alicia Nicole Vanover; Williamsburg, KY
Emma MacPherson Senior English Award
Tara Nicole Currie; Sand Springs, OK
Health Exercise Sport Science Students of the Year
Exercise and Sport Science
Jacob Allen Washburn; Blountsville, AL
Fitness and Sport Management
Gustavs Baumanis; Riga, Latvia
History Student of the Year
Shelby Mackenzie Bolton; Williamsburg, KY
Human Services Student of the Year
Anne Elise Russell; Lexington, KY
Change Maker Award
Abigail Grace Alderman; Clairfield, TN
Esther A. Compton Mathematics Award
Faith Lynn Smith; Corbin, KY
Missions and Ministry Student of the Year
Jacob Tyler Singleton; Eubank, KY
Milton Murphey Missions Service Award
Micah Daniel Linton; Laurelville, OH
Outstanding Senior Musician
Allison Dale Lambdin; Williamsburg, KY
Harold Wortman Memorial Scholarship Award
Tyler Scott Curtis; Corbin, KY
Phyllis Richardson Wood Scholarship
Andrew Christopher Lee Shannon; Somerset, KY
Political Science Student of the Year
Shelby Mackenzie Bolton; Williamsburg, KY
Psychology Students of the Year
Sydney Shae Maynard; Milton, WV
Hunter Douglas West; Bagdad, KY
Theatre Arts Student of the Year
Caleb Morgan Potts; Smithfield, KY
Department of World Languages
AATF Outstanding Senior in French
Nicole Michaela Ceausu; Knoxville, TN
Outstanding Seniors in Spanish
Tara Nicole Currie; Sand Springs, OK
Anne Elise Russell; Lexington, KY
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.