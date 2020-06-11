Students at Cumberlands receive departmental awards  

Photo submitted

Academic departments at University of the Cumberlands recognized outstanding students. 

WILLIAMSBURG — Academic departments at University of the Cumberlands make time each year to recognize outstanding students. Students are notified of these honors and recognized during special departmental events held as the spring semester finishes. This spring, celebrations were virtual, but that did not diminish the level of pride professors had for their students’ hard work and accomplishments.

The departmental award winners for the 2019-2020 academic year include:

Accounting Students of the Year

Josiah Matthew Robbins; Burgin, KY

Caleb Kenneth Taylor; London, KY

Della Bender-Lipps Award (Department of Art)

Hadrian Devena Claudia Hudson; London, KY

Biology Student of the Year

Mary Evelyn Moore; Liberty, KY

Business Administration Students of the Year

Samantha Lea Rayburn; Jayess, MS

Gustavs Baumanis; Riga, Latvia

P.R. Jones Chemistry Outstanding Senior Awards

Mary Evelyn Moore; Liberty, KY

Brooklyn Nicole Carpenter; Lawrenceburg, KY

Communication Arts Students of the Year

Curtis Stephen Brown; Bowling Green, KY

Zachary Tyler Brogan; Winnemucca, NV

Criminal Justice Students of the Year

Leah Marie Crist; Chippewa Falls, WI

Emily Kathryn (Hall) Neltner; Williamsburg, KY

Anna Grace Paratore; Clinton Corners, NY

Education Students of the Year

Elementary Education

Lindsay Paige Howell; Scottsville, KY

Jaclyn Carol Jewell; London, KY

Dale Wayne Workman; Paducah, KY

Middle School Education

Rachel Anne Logan; Corbin, KY

Jacob Michael Sutton; Pineville, KY

Secondary Education

Shane Hersel Slaven; Helenwood, TN

Faith Lynn Smith; Corbin, KY

Special Education

Elisabeth Diane Day; Smilax, KY

Mavis Broome Scholarship

Alicia Nicole Vanover; Williamsburg, KY

Emma MacPherson Senior English Award

Tara Nicole Currie; Sand Springs, OK

Health Exercise Sport Science Students of the Year

Exercise and Sport Science

Jacob Allen Washburn; Blountsville, AL

Fitness and Sport Management

Gustavs Baumanis; Riga, Latvia

History Student of the Year

Shelby Mackenzie Bolton; Williamsburg, KY

Human Services Student of the Year

Anne Elise Russell; Lexington, KY

Change Maker Award

Abigail Grace Alderman; Clairfield, TN

Esther A. Compton Mathematics Award

Faith Lynn Smith; Corbin, KY

Missions and Ministry Student of the Year

Jacob Tyler Singleton; Eubank, KY

Milton Murphey Missions Service Award

Micah Daniel Linton; Laurelville, OH

Outstanding Senior Musician

Allison Dale Lambdin; Williamsburg, KY

Harold Wortman Memorial Scholarship Award

Tyler Scott Curtis; Corbin, KY

Phyllis Richardson Wood Scholarship

Andrew Christopher Lee Shannon; Somerset, KY

Political Science Student of the Year

Shelby Mackenzie Bolton; Williamsburg, KY

Psychology Students of the Year

Sydney Shae Maynard; Milton, WV

Hunter Douglas West; Bagdad, KY

Theatre Arts Student of the Year

Caleb Morgan Potts; Smithfield, KY

Department of World Languages

AATF Outstanding Senior in French

Nicole Michaela Ceausu; Knoxville, TN

Outstanding Seniors in Spanish

Tara Nicole Currie; Sand Springs, OK

Anne Elise Russell; Lexington, KY

