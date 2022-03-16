The windows of businesses along downtown London have a new look this week - drawings and letterings in blue, green and white.
The designs reflect the advancement of the North Laurel High School boys basketball team to the 2022 KHSAA state tournament, which kicks off today (Wednesday).
The NLHS boys team took the 13th Region championship title, qualifying them for the Sweet 16 tournament. The Jaguar team is slated to play Pikeville High School at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 16. The winner of that game will then move to the Elite 8 game on Friday, March 18.
This past Friday, NLHS cheerleaders took to the streets of downtown London to cheer on their team by decorating business windows with words and symbols of encouragement.
Pictured here, cheerleaders and students decorated the windows of The Copper Penny along North Main Street. Storefronts along Main Street such as Butcher's Pub and the long vacant Magee building also sport the team spirit.
The team will have a send off Wednesday afternoon leaving the school around 1:45 p.m. and heading down KY 80 to the I-75 exit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.