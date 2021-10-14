Students from around state, Tenn. travel to London ACT workshop

New Salem Baptist Church hosted The ACT Mom on October 8 and 9 at their church. The WMU provided snacks and drinks for both sessions. The pastor, Brother Greg Deaton, was readily available to students and parents alike.
The ACT Mom, Kati Johnson, shared what she has learned about the ACT after teaching it to her three children. They earned over $200,000 in scholarship money based on their ACT scores alone.
Local high school students attended the class as well as students from Lexington, Bowling Green, Northern Kentucky, Louisville, and Elizabethtown. Two families even drove to London from Tennessee.
Johnson insists on keeping the class small so that students can get individual attention.
"We are so pleased that it was such a successful event for our youth," she said.
The event was coordinated and implemented by a local educators, Penny Bailey.
“From the moment I heard about The ACT Mom (www.actmom.com), I was invested in this and wanted to make the workshop happen for students in Laurel County," she said. Thanks to all who made this such a tremendous opportunity for our youth.
