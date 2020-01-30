FRANKFORT, Ky. — Twenty-eight 2019 high school graduates from Laurel County have been named Senator Jeff Green Scholars by the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority (KHEAA). To earn this honor, a student must have a 4.0 grade point average each year of high school and at least a 28 composite on the ACT.
These students have also earned Kentucky Educational Excellence Scholarship (KEES) awards that they can use to pay for education after high school. They are eligible for $2,500 per year in KEES funds for up to four years of postsecondary education.
The designation honors the late state Sen. Jeff Green of Mayfield, who served in the Kentucky General Assembly from 1992 to 1997.
Local scholars are:
North Laurel High School: Emilee Albright, Brianna Bowling, Austin Broughton, Hannah Bruner, Karson Chesnut, Kloe Collett, Macy Feltner, Connor Goff, Nolan Hays, Kinley Jarvis, Sarah Martin, Adam McCowan, Emily Miniard, Courtney Murray.
South Laurel High School: Mason Bailey, Kayli Bolton, Charlotte Burgard, Emily Dalton, Keelin Jones, Sydni Moore, Ethan Morgan, Alexandra Morris, Aaron Rodgers, Emily Royster, Maison Rudd, Jonathan Steele, Gunner Whitaker.
Clay County High School: Olivia-Marie Robinson.
KEES and other Kentucky student aid programs are administered by KHEAA. KEES awards are funded by net Kentucky lottery proceeds and may be used at most colleges and universities in Kentucky. In some cases, the award may be used at an out-of-state school if the major the student is pursuing is not available in Kentucky. No application is necessary for KEES awards.
For more information about Kentucky scholarships and grants, visit www.kheaa.com; write KHEAA, P.O. Box 798, Frankfort, KY 40602; or call 800-928-8926, ext. 6-7214.
KHEAA also disburses low-cost Advantage Education Loans, the state’s only non-profit private education loan. For more information, visit www.advantageeducationloan.com.
