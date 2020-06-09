WILLIAMSBURG — In recognition of academic performance, the Office of the Vice President for Academic Affairs at University of the Cumberlands has announced the students named to the President's List for the spring 2020 semester.
To be eligible for the President's List, students must maintain a minimum cumulative grade point average of 4.0, receive an "A" grade in UC Engage and be in good academic standing.
Students from the local area who were named to this semester's President's List include Jara Burkhart of London, Tasha Mason of London, Eva Meyer of London and Beverly Smith of East Bernstadt.
